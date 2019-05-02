Election 2019: Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council candidates
Elections for Northern Ireland's 11 councils will be held on 2 May 2019.
Here is a full list of candidates running for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.
Candidate List
|Name
|Party
|BALLYMONEY
|Alan McLean
|DUP
|Cathal McLaughlin
|SF
|Darryl Wilson
|UUP
|David Hanna
|UKIP
|Ian Richard Stevenson
|IND
|Ivor Wallace
|DUP
|John Finlay
|DUP
|John Wilson
|TUV
|Leanne Peacock
|SF
|Peter McCully
|APNI
|Tom McKeown
|UUP
|William Blair
|TUV
|BANN
|Adrian McQuillan
|DUP
|Charlie McConaghy
|APNI
|Elizabeth Collins
|TUV
|Helena Dallat O'Driscoll
|SDLP
|Michelle Knight-McQuillan
|DUP
|Richard John Holmes
|UUP
|Sam Cole
|DUP
|Sean Bateson
|SF
|Timmy Reid
|PUP
|William King
|UUP
|BENBRADAGH
|Boyd Douglas
|TUV
|Christine Turner
|APNI
|Dermot Nicholl
|SF
|Edgar Scott
|DUP
|Kathleen McGurk
|SF
|Orla Beattie
|SDLP
|Proinnsias Brolly
|AONT
|Robert Thomas Carmichael
|UUP
|Sean McGlinchy
|SF
|CAUSEWAY
|Angela Mulholland
|SDLP
|Chris McCaw
|APNI
|Cyril Quigg
|TUV
|David Alexander
|IND
|Emma Thompson
|SF
|John McAuley
|DUP
|Mark Coulson
|GRN
|Mark Fielding
|DUP
|Norman Hillis
|UUP
|Rebecca Hanna
|UKIP
|Sandra Hunter
|UUP
|Sharon McKillop
|DUP
|Stewart Moore
|TUV
|COLERAINE
|Amanda Ranaghan
|UKIP
|Ciarán Archibald
|SF
|David Harding
|CON
|George Duddy
|DUP
|John Wisener
|UUP
|Philip Anderson
|DUP
|Russell Watton
|PUP
|Stephanie Quigley
|SDLP
|Trevor Clarke
|DUP
|William McCandless
|UUP
|Yvonne Boyle
|APNI
|LIMAVADY
|Aaron Callan
|DUP
|Alan Robinson
|DUP
|Ashleen Schenning
|SDLP
|Brenda Chivers
|SF
|Colin Cartwright
|TUV
|Francie Brolly
|AONT
|James McCorkell
|DUP
|Kevin Hayward
|APNI
|Raymond Kennedy
|UUP
|THE GLENS
|Ambrose Martin Laverty
|IND
|Bill Kennedy
|DUP
|Cara McShane
|SF
|Joan Baird
|UUP
|Kieran James Mulholland
|SF
|Margaret Anne McKillop
|SDLP
|Oliver McMullan
|SF