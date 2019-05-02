Northern Ireland

Election 2019: Belfast City Council candidates

  • 2 May 2019

Elections for Northern Ireland's 11 councils will be held on 2 May 2019.

Here is a full list of candidates running for Belfast City Council.

Candidate List

NameParty
BALMORAL
Caoimhe O'ConnellGRN
David GrahamDUP
Dónal LyonsSDLP
Geraldine McAteerSF
Jeffrey DudgeonUUP
Kate Siobhan NichollAPNI
Michael MulhernSDLP
Pádraigín MervynPBPA
Sarah Louise BuntingDUP
William TraynorUKIP
BLACK MOUNTAIN
Arder CarsonSF
Ciaran BeattieSF
Conor CampbellWP
Emma GrovesSF
Eoin GeraghtyAONT
Liam NorrisAPNI
Matt CollinsPBPA
Micheal DonnellySF
Paul DohertySDLP
Ronan McLaughlinSF
Steve MaginnGRN
Steven CorrSF
BOTANIC
Emmet McDonagh-BrownAPNI
Micky MurrayAPNI
Graham CraigDUP
Tracy KellyDUP
Áine GrooganGRN
Declan BoyleIND
Paul LoughranPBPA
Ian ShanksPUP
Billy DicksonSBUP
Gary McKeownSDLP
Deirdre HargeySF
Caitríona MallaghanSF
John Andrew HiddlestonTUV
Richard KennedyUUP
Paddy LynnWP
CASTLE
Carl Jospeh WhyteSDLP
Cathal MullaghanIND
David BrowneUUP
Fred CobainDUP
Gemma WeirWP
Guy SpenceDUP
Heather WilsonSDLP
John FinucaneSF
Mal O'HaraGRN
Mary Ellen CampbellSF
Nuala McAllisterAPNI
Patrick ConveryIND
Riley JohnstonPBPA
COLLIN
Brian HeadingSDLP
Charlene O'HaraSF
Danny BakerSF
David Jonathon McKeeDUP
Donnamarie HigginsAPNI
Ellen MurrayGRN
Fred RodgersUUP
Matt GarrettSF
Michael CollinsPBPA
Nichola McCleanAONT
Paddy CrossanWP
Seanna WalshSF
Stephen MagennisSF
COURT
Ciara CampbellAPNI
Brian KingstonDUP
Frank McCoubreyDUP
Nicola VernerDUP
Sinéad MagnerGRN
Jolene BuntingIND
Cailín McCafferyPBPA
Billy HutchinsonPUP
Tiarnan FitzlarkinSDLP
Clare CanavanSF
Tina BlackSF
Eric SmythTUV
Dave AndersonUUP
Joanne LowryWP
LISNASHARRAGH
Eric HanveyAPNI
Long MichaelAPNI
Amy FergusonCCLA
David BrooksDUP
Aileen GrahamDUP
Sandford TommyDUP
Brian SmythGRN
Kate MullanIND
Ivanka AntovaPBPA
Gwen FergusonPUP
Séamas De FaoiteSDLP
Stevie JenkinsSF
Catherine Elizabeth McCombUKIP
Ben MantonUUP
Chris McGimpseyUUP
OLDPARK
Jack Conor ArmstrongAPNI
Dale William Henry PankhurstDUP
Gillian SimpsonDUP
Veronica LesleyGRN
Fiona FergusonPBPA
Julie-Anne Corr-JohnstonPUP
Paul McCuskerSDLP
Shauneen BakerSF
Mary ClarkeSF
JJ MageeSF
Ryan MurphySF
Jason DochertyUUP
Chris BailieWP
ORMISTON
Ross McMullanAPNI
Peter McReynoldsAPNI
Sian O'NeillAPNI
Tom HaireDUP
John Colin HusseyDUP
Gareth SprattDUP
Anthony FlynnGRN
William EnnisPUP
Laura MisteilSF
Keith Derek LonsdaleUKIP
Peter JohnstonUUP
Jim RodgersUUP
TITANIC
Carole HowardAPNI
Michelle KellyAPNI
George DorrianDUP
Adam NewtonDUP
Lee ReynoldsDUP
Ben SmylieGRN
Karl BennettIND
John KylePUP
Mairead O'DonnellSF
Paul David GirvanUKIP
Sonia CopelandUUP
Colin Hall-ThompsonUUP
Source: Electoral Commission