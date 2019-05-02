Election 2019: Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council candidates
Elections for Northern Ireland's 11 councils will be held on 2 May 2019.
Here is a full list of candidates running for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.
Candidate List
|Name
|Party
|ARMAGH
|Darren McNally
|SF
|Freda Donnelly
|DUP
|Gareth Keating
|SF
|Jackie Coade
|APNI
|Jackie Donnelly
|SF
|Martin Kelly
|AONT
|Mealla Campbell
|SDLP
|Pol O H'Again
|IND
|Sam Nicholson
|UUP
|Thomas O'Hanlon
|SDLP
|BANBRIDGE
|Brian Pope
|APNI
|Glenn Barr
|UUP
|Ian Burns
|UUP
|Jill Macauley
|UUP
|Junior McCrum
|DUP
|Kevin Savage
|SF
|Paul Greenfield
|DUP
|Seamus Doyle
|SDLP
|Vincent McAleenan
|SF
|William Martin
|TUV
|CRAIGAVON
|Catherine Nelson
|SF
|Declan McAlinden
|SDLP
|Fergal Thomas Lennon
|AONT
|James Kenneth Twyble
|UUP
|Kate Evans
|UUP
|Margaret Tinsley
|DUP
|Michael Tallon
|SF
|Robert Woolsey Smith
|DUP
|Sean Hagan
|APNI
|Thomas Larkham
|SDLP
|CUSHER
|Bróna Haughey
|SF
|Gareth Hay
|APNI
|Gareth Wilson
|DUP
|Gordon Kennedy
|UUP
|Jim Speers
|UUP
|Paul Berry
|IND
|Paul Bowbanks
|IND
|Quincey Dougan
|DUP
|Seamus Livingstone
|SDLP
|LAGAN RIVER
|Eóin Tennyson
|APNI
|John O'Hare
|SDLP
|Jordan Stewart
|UKIP
|Kyle Alfred David Savage
|UUP
|Mark Baxter
|DUP
|Olive Mercer
|UUP
|Paul Rankin
|DUP
|Sammy Ogle
|IND
|Samuel Morrison
|TUV
|Tim McClelland
|DUP
|Tony Gorrell
|SF
|LURGAN
|Ciarán Toman
|SDLP
|Joe Nelson
|SDLP
|Keith Haughian
|SF
|Liam Mackle
|SF
|Louise McKinstry
|UUP
|Noel McGeown
|SF
|Peter Lavery
|APNI
|Sorchá McGeown
|SF
|Stephen Moutray
|DUP
|Terry McWilliams
|DUP
|PORTADOWN
|Arnold Hatch
|UUP
|Callum Ó Dufaigh
|SF
|Darrin Foster
|TUV
|Darryn Causby
|DUP
|David Jameson
|UKIP
|David Jones
|IND
|Eamon McNeill
|SDLP
|Emma Hutchinson
|APNI
|Julie Flaherty
|UUP
|Lavelle McIlwrath
|DUP
|Paul Duffy
|SF
|Sydney Alexander Anderson
|DUP