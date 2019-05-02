Northern Ireland

Election 2019: Ards and North Down council candidates

  • 2 May 2019

Elections for Northern Ireland's 11 councils will be held on 2 May 2019.

Here is a full list of candidates running for Ards and North Down council.

Candidate List

NameParty
ARDS PENINSULA
Angus CarsonUUP
Eddie ThompsonDUP
Joe BoyleSDLP
Lorna McAlpineAPNI
Matt DaveyUKIP
Michele Anne StrongGRN
Murdoch McKibbinSF
Nigel EdmundDUP
Robert Hugh AdairDUP
Tim MullenCON
BANGOR CENTRAL
Alistair John CathcartDUP
Craig BlaineyUUP
Frank ShiversCON
Gavan ReynoldsIND
Ian HenryUUP
James CochraneDUP
John MontgomeryUKIP
Karen DouglasAPNI
Maria LourencoIND
Noelle RobinsonIND
Ray McKimmIND
Stephen DunlopGRN
Wesley Graham IrvineDUP
BANGOR EAST AND DONAGHADEE
Bill KeeryDUP
David Alan ChambersUUP
Gavin WalkerAPNI
Hanna Irwin McNamaraGRN
Janice MacArthurDUP
Mark BrooksUUP
Paul LeemanCON
Peter James MartinDUP
Tom SmithIND
BANGOR WEST
Alan GrahamDUP
Barry McKeeGRN
Ben EnglishCON
Connie EganAPNI
Jennifer Mary GilmourDUP
Kieran MaxwellSF
Marion SmithUUP
Scott WilsonAPNI
COMBER
Deborah GirvanAPNI
John MontgomeryDUP
John SloanIND
Michael PalmerUUP
Philip SmithUUP
Ricky BamfordGRN
Robert GibsonDUP
Stephen James CooperTUV
Trevor CummingsDUP
HOLYWOOD AND CLANDEBOYE
Andrew MuirAPNI
Andrew TurnerCON
Carl McCleanUUP
Gillian GreerAPNI
Rachel Elizabeth WoodsGRN
Roberta DunlopDUP
Stephen Gordon DunneDUP
Tim LemonUUP
NEWTOWNARDS
Alan Joseph McDowellAPNI
Ben KingIND
Colin KennedyDUP
Ian DicksonUUP
Jimmy MenaghIND
Maurice MacartneyGRN
Naomi ArmstrongDUP
Nick MathisonAPNI
Paul Robert James CorryUKIP
Richard SmartUUP
Stephen McIlveenDUP
Source: Electoral Commission