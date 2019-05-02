Northern Ireland

Election 2019: Antrim and Newtownabbey council candidates

  • 2 May 2019

Elections for Northern Ireland's 11 councils will be held on 2 May 2019.

Here is a full list of candidates running for Antrim and Newtownabbey council.

Candidate List

NameParty
AIRPORT
Anne-Marie LogueSF
Ben MallonDUP
Cathy RooneySF
Matthew MagillDUP
Mervyn ReaUUP
Paul MichaelUUP
Thomas BurnsSDLP
Vikki McAuleyAPNI
ANTRIM
Adrian Cochrane-WatsonIND
Gerard MageeSF
Jim MontgomeryUUP
John SmythDUP
Karl McMeekinDUP
Leah SmythUUP
Neil KellyAPNI
Paul DunlopDUP
Richard William CairnsTUV
Roisin LynchSDLP
BALLYCLARE
Austin OrrDUP
Danny KinahanUUP
David ArthursIND
Gary EnglishAPNI
Jeannie ArchibaldDUP
Mandy GirvanDUP
Michael StewartIND
Norrie RamsayUUP
Vera McWilliamUUP
DUNSILLY
Andrew MaguireSF
Gareth ThomasUUP
Glenn FinlayAPNI
Henry CushinanSF
Jordan GreerDUP
Linda ClarkeDUP
Roderick SwannUUP
Ryan WilsonSDLP
GLENGORMLEY URBAN
Alison BenningtonDUP
Julian McGrathAPNI
Mark CosgroveUUP
Michael GoodmanSF
Michael MaguireUUP
Noreen McClellandSDLP
Phillip BrettDUP
Rosie KinnearSF
Samantha BurnsDUP
Veronica PaulGRN
MACEDON
Billy WebbAPNI
David HollisTUV
Dean McCulloughDUP
Paul HamillDUP
Robert FosterUUP
Robert HillUKIP
Stafford WardIND
Taylor McGrannSF
Thomas William HoggDUP
Victor RobinsonDUP
THREE MILE WATER
Fraser AgnewUUP
Gary GrattanIND
Julie GilmourAPNI
Mark CooperDUP
Norman Jonathan BoydTUV
Raymond StewartUKIP
Sam FlanaganDUP
Stephen McCarthyUUP
Stephen RossDUP
Tom CampbellAPNI
Source: Electoral Commission