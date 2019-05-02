Election 2019: Antrim and Newtownabbey council candidates
Elections for Northern Ireland's 11 councils will be held on 2 May 2019.
Here is a full list of candidates running for Antrim and Newtownabbey council.
Candidate List
|Name
|Party
|AIRPORT
|Anne-Marie Logue
|SF
|Ben Mallon
|DUP
|Cathy Rooney
|SF
|Matthew Magill
|DUP
|Mervyn Rea
|UUP
|Paul Michael
|UUP
|Thomas Burns
|SDLP
|Vikki McAuley
|APNI
|ANTRIM
|Adrian Cochrane-Watson
|IND
|Gerard Magee
|SF
|Jim Montgomery
|UUP
|John Smyth
|DUP
|Karl McMeekin
|DUP
|Leah Smyth
|UUP
|Neil Kelly
|APNI
|Paul Dunlop
|DUP
|Richard William Cairns
|TUV
|Roisin Lynch
|SDLP
|BALLYCLARE
|Austin Orr
|DUP
|Danny Kinahan
|UUP
|David Arthurs
|IND
|Gary English
|APNI
|Jeannie Archibald
|DUP
|Mandy Girvan
|DUP
|Michael Stewart
|IND
|Norrie Ramsay
|UUP
|Vera McWilliam
|UUP
|DUNSILLY
|Andrew Maguire
|SF
|Gareth Thomas
|UUP
|Glenn Finlay
|APNI
|Henry Cushinan
|SF
|Jordan Greer
|DUP
|Linda Clarke
|DUP
|Roderick Swann
|UUP
|Ryan Wilson
|SDLP
|GLENGORMLEY URBAN
|Alison Bennington
|DUP
|Julian McGrath
|APNI
|Mark Cosgrove
|UUP
|Michael Goodman
|SF
|Michael Maguire
|UUP
|Noreen McClelland
|SDLP
|Phillip Brett
|DUP
|Rosie Kinnear
|SF
|Samantha Burns
|DUP
|Veronica Paul
|GRN
|MACEDON
|Billy Webb
|APNI
|David Hollis
|TUV
|Dean McCullough
|DUP
|Paul Hamill
|DUP
|Robert Foster
|UUP
|Robert Hill
|UKIP
|Stafford Ward
|IND
|Taylor McGrann
|SF
|Thomas William Hogg
|DUP
|Victor Robinson
|DUP
|THREE MILE WATER
|Fraser Agnew
|UUP
|Gary Grattan
|IND
|Julie Gilmour
|APNI
|Mark Cooper
|DUP
|Norman Jonathan Boyd
|TUV
|Raymond Stewart
|UKIP
|Sam Flanagan
|DUP
|Stephen McCarthy
|UUP
|Stephen Ross
|DUP
|Tom Campbell
|APNI