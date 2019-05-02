Image copyright Reuters Image caption Wings for the A220 planes are made at Bombardier's Belfast plant

Bombardier is to sell its aerostructures business in Belfast, the company has announced.

Amid uncertainty about the future of one of Northern Ireland's largest employers, BBC News NI looks at the company's background, and what the news could mean.

How important is Bombardier to the Northern Ireland economy?

Bombardier, and its predecessors Shorts, have been major employers in Northern Ireland for decades.

In 2017, it was estimated that the wages of the company's employees put £158m into the local economy annually.

How many people work for Bombardier in Northern Ireland?

The company employs about 3,600 people in plane-making activities at a number of sites in and around Belfast. When suppliers are included, it is estimated to impact on 12,000 jobs.

What does Bombardier do in Northern Ireland?

Wings for Bombardier's A220 planes are made at the Belfast plant.

The £520m facility was opened by former prime minister David Cameron in 2013.

Have there been job losses at Bombardier in recent years?

There have been several redundancy programmes at Bombardier in Northern Ireland since 215.

In November 2018, the company said it would cut 490 jobs in Belfast.

Last month, unions called off an industrial action ballot when the company suspended compulsory redundancies.

Timeline: Bombardier job losses

May 2015: Firm announced a cut of at least 220 jobs due to a fall in demand for business jets.

February 2016: It said it would lose about 20% of its NI workforce, with 580 jobs to go in 2016 and 500 in 2017.

April 2016: Job cuts revised - from 580 to 630.

September 2017: Another 95 redundancies announced.

October 2017: Plan to cut another 280 jobs revealed.

November 2018: A further 490 job cuts announced, but then shelved.

What happens to Belfast's Bombardier operation now?

It is not yet clear who could buy the Belfast operation but it may be attractive to global engineering firms who are so-called Tier One aerospace suppliers, says BBC News NI Business Editor John Campbell.

Industry watchers point to firms like Spirit Aerosystems or GKN.

The Belfast plants don't just make parts for Bombardier, they also supply external customers such as Airbus.

In an interview last year Bombardier Belfast director, Michael Ryan, said the Belfast factory would be capable of functioning as an outside supplier to Bombardier's business-jets division.