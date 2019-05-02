Image copyright Daily Mirror

A north Belfast man's guilty plea over the theft of a cash machine containing almost £60,000 is the top story in both the News Letter and the Daily Mirror this Thursday morning.

"He's a small fish in a big pond", reads the Mirror.

Lee Wilson, from Benview Drive in Belfast, is accused of taking part in the raid at a service station on Tully Road, Nutt's Corner, in County Antrim in the early hours of Tuesday.

The cash machine was valued at £16,000 and contained about £59,090 in Ulster Bank notes.

He appeared in court on Wednesday on seven charges.

Image caption The theft at Nutts Corner was the 14th incident of its kind in Northern Ireland since 1 January

His solicitor said Mr Wilson is "a very small fish in what might be described as a big pond" and that he was "pressurised" into taking part in the raid.

Mr Wilson spoke only once during the 15-minute hearing, to confirm he understood the charges against him.

The Belfast Telegraph carries the story of a woman, is who is profoundly deaf, who received a £2,000 payout from Danske Bank over its handling of an account fraud call.

Fiona McKendry experienced problems after contacting Danske Bank to report fraudulent activity on her account.

Service refused

Ms McKendry, who is from Belfast, made contact with the bank's website for guidance and, with the help of her brother, made contact via telephone as instructed on the bank's website.

However, the employee who took the call refused her service as she was using her brother "as an intermediary".

Ms McKendry is quoted as saying: "I didn't want my brother to act for me, I wanted him to relay the instructions of the bank employee to me and I would respond via the speaker phone."

She said that the employee said he could hear her, but refused service because she was lip reading the information being relayed by her brother.

A spokesperson for Danske Bank said: "Our award-winning local contact centre has since invested in voice biometrics technology to help customers more easily identify themselves securely."

Couple's despair

The Irish News leads with the story of toddler Alfie Overend, whose parents have spoken of their "despair" after being told in March that he has an aggressive form of cancer.

Six weeks later, the frustrated couple are still waiting for his treatment to begin.

Alfie's father, Christopher, told the paper he and his partner, Natalie Lewsley, felt "broken" after learning that the 20-month-old has a spinal tumour.

The north Belfast parents said their distress has been compounded by the fact that his diagnosis has changed twice since March, stalling treatment plans.

On Tuesday, they learned that he has a rare form of bone cancer.

The Irish News said the Belfast Trust has apologised "for any delays" to Alfie's treatment.

BBC coverage

The paper also reports that the BBC is to show two extra GAA matches after it "relented to political pressure".

Image caption The Ulster Championship begins with Tyrone v Derry on Sunday 12 May

"The corporation had come under fire for a lack of TV coverage given to Gaelic games," it reads.

The deal means five out of the eight Ulster Championship matches will be shown live by the BBC or Sky.

It quotes Eddie Doyle, head of content production at BBC Northern Ireland, as saying the corporation wanted to "assure supporters we remain committed to bringing them the best coverage we can, across all our platforms".