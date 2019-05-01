Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Michael McManus has been denied bail

A 25-year-old man from County Antrim has been charged with the murder of Niall Magee.

Michael McManus, of Cairn Walk, Crumlin, denied the charge at Limavady Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Mr Magee, 21, died after being stabbed in a house on Cairn Walk last Saturday.

A defence solicitor for Mr McManus said the defendant picked up a kitchen utensil to ward off a violent attack in his own house and he would be mounting a robust case in his defence.

Three other men - aged 19, 24 and 29 - were also arrested following the incident but were later released on bail pending further police inquiries.

The court heard that Mr Magee died as a result of a single knife wound to the right side of the face and that a large kitchen knife was found by police near a sofa in the house.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Niall Magee died on Sunday from his injuries

Police said they had been called to a serious incident at the house at 02:50 BST on Saturday. When they arrived at the scene with paramedics, they initially thought that two people had died.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance, but died from his injuries on Sunday morning.

The court was told that those in the house were intoxicated.

Over the weekend, forensic officers carried out a detailed examination of the house and surrounding areas as well as the grounds of a nearby church.

Image caption The court heard that police carried out door-to-door inquiries in the area as part of their investigation

Mr McManus stood in the dock with two black eyes and cuts to his face. The court heard he had to have surgery in hospital after an attack on him.

His bail was refused and he was remanded in custody until 28 May.