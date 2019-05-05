Image caption The Belfast City Marathon will start at later - space hopper optional

The 38th annual Belfast City Marathon, which is being held on a Sunday for the first time, is due to start later.

The race begins at 09:00 BST at Stormont Estate in east Belfast, and ends in Ormeau Park in south Belfast.

Belfast City Council agreed on changes to the route in June. Areas not previously covered will now include the Lisburn Road, Finaghy to Andersonstown and the Waterworks.

Organisers said more than 18,000 participants were expected.

They said the new route was "flatter" than previous years.

Some church groups had objected to the day change on religious grounds.

Road closures will be in place, a full list of which can be found here.

Runners look likely to enjoy a dry if slightly chilly spring day with enough cloud cover to keep the sun off their backs.

Motorists should expect some disruption; they are asked to follow diversion signs and take direction from stewards on the route.

Once all runners have passed points on the route, reopening of the roads will be managed.

For decades, thousands of spectators have lined the route of the race each May.

Belfast City Marathon said there were events to suit all levels of fitness, including:

The marathon

The wheelchair race

The team relay

A nine-mile walk

A fun run

The fun run starts on Ormeau Embankment and finishes at Ormeau Park.