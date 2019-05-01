Image copyright JMK Group Image caption An artist's impression for a new hotel in the Titanic Quarter

Plans have been announced to build a third hotel in Belfast's Titanic Quarter.

Developer JMK Group is proposing a 280-room hotel at a site on Hamilton Dock, next to the Titanic Belfast visitor attraction.

JMK has developed a number of hotels in Dublin in recent years but this is its first project in Northern Ireland.

A Premier Inn was part of the first phase of the Titanic Quarter and the boutique Titanic Hotel opened in 2017.

Image copyright Titanic Belfast Image caption Titanic Belfast opened in 2012, coinciding with the centenary of the Belfast-built ship's maiden voyage

A brand for the JMK scheme has not been confirmed but it has previously developed under the Hampton by Hilton, Seraphine and Holiday Inn brands.

JMK said the project represented a "strategic investment in Belfast's tourism sector".

"We already have a presence in the Republic of Ireland, in Dublin and Waterford as well as a lot of experience in the London hotel market," the firm said.

JMK are targeting an opening date of summer 2021, subject to planning.