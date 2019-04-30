Image caption Jim Donegan was shot dead as he waited to pick his son up from school

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Jim Donegan.

The father-of-two was shot in his car as he waited to collect his son from school on the Glen Road, west Belfast, on 4 December 2018.

The gunman was seen on CCTV fleeing from the murder scene, wearing a yellow high-visibility jacket.

The man was arrested on Tuesday under the Terrorism Act.

A 63-year-old man arrested by police on Monday in connection with Mr Donegan's murder was later released unconditionally.