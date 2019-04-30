Image copyright Police

Two people have been arrested after police foiled a bid to steal a cash machine in an overnight robbery in County Antrim.

It happened at Nutt's Corner at about 03:30 BST on Tuesday.

Police said they received a report that a digger was being used to rip the cash machine out from a service station at Tully Road.

They said "considerable policing resources" were directed to the scene and the machine was recovered.

Tully Road remains closed and diversions are in place whilst the scene is examined further.

Cash machine thefts - 2019

11 incidents involving 14 machines.