Man, 63, arrested over murder of Jim Donegan in west Belfast

  • 29 April 2019
The scene of Jim Donegan's murder on Glen Road in west Belfast Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption Jim Donegan was shot at the Glen Road in west Belfast in December

A 63-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Jim Donegan.

The father-of-two was shot in his car as he waited to collect his son from school on the Glen Road, west Belfast, on 4 December 2018.

The gunman was seen on CCTV fleeing from the murder scene, wearing a yellow high-visibility jacket.

Police said a man had been arrested at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast on Monday under the Terrorism Act.

