Image copyright PSNI Image caption Niall Magee, 21, died from his injuries on Sunday morning

A man who died after being stabbed in Crumlin, County Antrim was 21-year-old Niall Magee, police have said.

Mr Magee was taken to hospital after police received reports of a "serious incident" at Cairn Walk in the town at 02:50 BST on Saturday.

He died from his injuries on Sunday morning. The police have launched a murder inquiry.

Another man is still being treated in hospital following the attack.

Police said three men, aged 19, 24, and 29, who were arrested following the incident, have been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

A 25-year-old man who was also arrested remains in custody.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Forensic officers at the scene in Crumlin

Over the weekend, forensic officers carried out a detailed examination of the house and surrounding areas as well as the grounds of a nearby church.

Police have also been carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the area.