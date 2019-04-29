Image copyright Google Maps Image caption A car was torched outside the family's home in Conyngham Street

A couple and their three children have escaped injury in an overnight arson attack outside their home in Moneymore, County Londonderry.

A car parked outside the family's house in Conyngham Street was "deliberately set alight" at about 03:30 BST on Monday, according to the police.

The car was destroyed in the attack and the house was also damaged by fire.

Police said they were "working to establish a motive" for the attack and have appealed for information.