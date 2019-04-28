Two attacks in Belfast in which a stun gun was used may be linked, according to the police.

A man in his 60s was pinned to the ground and punched close to the City Hall at about 19:00 BST on Saturday.

The police said was an "extremely distressing ordeal" for the man who was treated at the scene by paramedics. A stun gun may have been used on the man.

In a separate incident, two men threatened staff at commercial premises on North Queen Street.

They made off with a sum of money at about 00:30 on Sunday.

The suspect in the first instance is described as being of a heavy build, with black hair and thought to be in his late 20s.

He is reported to have worn a red Adidas tracksuit top that was zipped, with a white hood underneath, black tracksuit bottoms with white stripes down the side and white trainers.

Police have also appealed for witnesses about the North Queen Street robbery.

'Traumatic ordeal'

They said two men entered the premises and one of whom was armed with what was described as a stun gun.

Police said a member of staff was physically uninjured, but has been left shocked by what they referred to as a "traumatic ordeal".

One of the suspects is described as being tall and wore a red and white Adidas jacket, green shorts, white trainers and had his head and face covered.

The second suspect is described as wearing a blue or green jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, grey knee-length shorts and had his face covered.

Det Sgt Eric Fairfield said: "We believe these two incidents may be linked and I want to appeal to anyone who has information about either of them and which may assist our investigation, or who witnessed either incident to call detectives."