Rally in support of Bloody Sunday soldier

Image caption A Union flag and the flag of the parachute regiment are flown at the rally at Belfast City Hall

A rally in support of British soldiers facing prosecution for Troubles-related killings has been held at Belfast City Hall.

A couple of hundred people gathered, calling on the UK government to "enact protective legislation" to "safeguard" soldiers and police.

A former paratrooper, known as Soldier F, is to be prosecuted for the murder of two men on Bloody Sunday in 1972.

Relatives of those killed in Ballymurphy held a counter protest.

An inquest is currently examining the fatal shootings of 10 people in the Ballymurphy area of west Belfast in August 1971.

They were shot dead amid disturbances sparked by the introduction of internment without trial in Northern Ireland.

In a statement the families said that they "believe that all families who lost loved ones during the conflict deserve proper, impartial investigations into their deaths".

Murder charges

Thirteen people were shot dead when soldiers opened fire on marchers during a civil rights march in Londonderry on 30 January 1972.

Soldier F, is to be prosecuted for the murders of James Wray and William McKinney.

He has also been charged with four attempted murders on Bloody Sunday in Londonderry in 1972.

The sole prosecution is seen as a "terrible disappointment" by some of the families of the 13 people killed.