Prime Minister Theresa May and Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar have issued a joint statement setting up a new talks process aimed at restoring Northern Ireland devolution.

Northern Ireland has been without a government since January 2017.

Earlier this week, the two premiers attended the funeral of murdered journalist Lyra McKee.

On Friday, they said the talks would involve all the main NI parties, along with the two governments.

"In coming together with other political leaders in St Anne's Cathedral to pay tribute to Lyra McKee, we gave expression to the clear will and determination of all of the people of these islands to reject violence and to support peace and a better future for everyone in Northern Ireland," they said

"We have agreed to establish a new process of political talks, involving all the main political parties in Northern Ireland, together with the UK and Irish governments, in accordance with the three stranded process.

"The aim of these talks is quickly to re-establish to full operation the democratic institutions of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement - the NI executive, assembly and North-South Ministerial Council - so that they can effectively serve all of the people for the future."

The statement added: "We have asked the secretary of state for Northern Ireland and the tánaiste [Irish deputy prime minister] to meet later today in Belfast to set out our proposed approach and to commence the talks process as soon as possible after the local elections in Northern Ireland. "

Both premiers have also agreed that that there should be a meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference during the same period.

"The conference will consider East/West relations, security cooperation, and political stability in Northern Ireland," they said.