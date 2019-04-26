Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police released the footage on Friday

New footage of the suspected gunman involved in the murder of journalist Lyra McKee has been released by police.

The 29-year-old was shot dead while observing a riot in the Creggan area in Londonderry.

Det Supt Jason Murphy said he believes the man in the images to be in his late teens, relatively short in height and with a stocky build.

In one of the images, the man appears to have a gun in his right hand.

Earlier this week, the New IRA said its members had carried out the killing.

A reward of up to £10,000 has been offered for information about the murder by the charity, Crimestoppers.

On Friday, Det Supt Murphy appealed for anyone who recognises the man to come forward and tell police.

"I believe the community has the information to help me unlock the key to Lyra McKee's murder," he said.

Image caption Det Supt Jason Murphy is leading the investigation into the murder of the 29-year-old journalist

"I recognise people living in Creggan may feel it's difficult to come forward to speak to police.

"I want to provide a personal reassurance that we are able to deal with these concerns sensitively."

Analysis: Mark Simpson

One week into the police investigation, detectives still have not recovered the murder weapon.

They are pleased that more than 140 people have provided them with information but they need more.

Forensic tests on the bullets fired suggest a weapon of similar calibre had been used in previous paramilitary-style attacks in the area.

What detectives are doing now is piecing together the scientific and visual evidence, comparing it with witness statements, and seeing where it leads.

The killing of Lyra McKee has kick-started Stormont talks which could potentially break the political deadlock.

Police have their own job to do. And like the politicians, they have a long way to go.

They are relying on the public for more information.

Pictures of two other men, seen walking alongside the gunman shortly before the shooting, were also released.

Image copyright Psni Image caption Police are appealing to anyone who recognises the man in the image, seen carrying a crate of petrol bombs

One is seen carrying a crate of petrol bombs, while the other is described as wearing dark skinny jeans, blue Nike trainers with a white tick and a white sole.

He is also seen wearing a camouflage scarf or other covering across his face.

Image copyright Psni Image caption The man highlight is seen wearing dark skinny jeans and Nike trainers with a white tick and white sole

Police say more than 140 people have provided images, footage and other details through the dedicated Major Incident Public Portal.