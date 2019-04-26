Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Mary Lou McDonald and Arlene Foster were among political leaders at a vigil in Derry

Fresh political talks aimed at restoring devolution in Northern Ireland lead the Daily Mirror and Belfast Telegraph.

The all-party discussions follow the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry last week.

The Daily Mirror's front page headline reads 'Now you're talking' while the Belfast Telegraph opts for 'Talks on the way after Lyra killing'.

Both papers report that Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley and Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney are likely to make an announcement on Friday.

The plan would see new talks taking place after the council elections on 2 May.

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning devolved government since January 2017.

The News Letter leads with reports of a former INLA prisoner facing deportation from America.

Malachy McAllister sought political asylum in the US in 1988 after his Belfast home was attacked by loyalist gunmen.

The News Letter carries quotes from an interview with New York-based newspaper Irish Voice in which he says he has been "fighting and fighting for so many years".

McAllister says he is afraid of the threat of paramilitary violence against him in Northern Ireland.

"It's like I'll have a red target on my back," he said.

'Long way to go'

A teenager coming out of a coma after a balcony fall is the main story in The Irish News.

Niamh McGeoghegan has been left paralysed after falling from a third-floor apartment in Benalmadena, Spain, on St Patrick's Day.

The 18-year-old, originally from Newry in County Down but now living in Spain, sustained a severed spinal cord, fractured skull and two bleeds on her brain.

Her uncle Tony Curran told The Irish News: "She still has a long way to go but will face each obstacle as it comes."

HMS Caroline opened to the public as a museum on the centenary of the Battle of Jutland in 2016

HMS Caroline is making waves once again, this time in the local newspapers.

The World War One warship has been shortlisted for the 2019 Art Fund Museum of the Year award.

The Belfast-based vessel will compete against four other UK museums for the prestigious prize, worth £100,000.