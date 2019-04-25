Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nominations for the 23 May poll closed at 16:00 BST on Thursday

A total of 11 candidates will be vying for three European seats in Northern Ireland.

Sinn Féin, the DUP and Ulster Unionists are defending the three seats.

The poll at the last election in 2014 was topped by Sinn Féin with the DUP coming in second.

The candidates are Jim Allister of TUV; Martina Anderson of Sinn Féin; Clare Bailey of the Green Party NI; Amandeep Singh Bhogal of the Conservative Party, Diane Dodds of the DUP; Colum Eastwood of the SDLP; Robert Hill of UKIP - Unionists For Brexit, Danny Kennedy of the UUP; Naomi Long of the Alliance Party, Neil McCann who is an Independent and Jane Morrice who is an Independent.