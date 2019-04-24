Image copyright Brendan Gallagher Image caption Ms McKee had been living in Londonderry but was a native of Belfast

Mourners have started to arrive at the funeral of Lyra McKee at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast.

Many of the friends of the journalist are wearing Harry Potter-themed T-shirts, scarves and badges.

Prime Minister Theresa May, President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn are attending the service.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead on Thursday while observing rioting in Londonderry.

Among those first to arrive were former Ulster Unionist party leader Mike Nesbitt and Monica McWilliams from the Women's Coalition.

Also at the service is the clergyman who witnessed IRA decommissioning, the Rev Harold Good.

The New IRA has admitted responsibility for the killing of Ms McKee.

Image caption Leo Varadkar and Jeremy Corbyn are at the service in St Anne's Cathedral

St Anne's Cathedral, where the funeral will begin at 13:00 BST, represents the old and new Belfast. The building dates back more than 100 years to before Irish partition.

It is also where Edward Carson, one of the founders of Ulster unionism, is buried.

In more recent years, a chapel of Christian unity was built inside. It contains a symbol of the World Council of Churches and the Greek word 'Oikumene' meaning 'the whole inhabited world'.

'Dark days'

Dissident republican group, the New IRA, admitted responsibility for the murder of journalist Lyra McKee, according to the Irish News.

Three people have been arrested over the murder, and all have been released without charge.

Fr Joe Gormley, who anointed Ms McKee after she was shot dead, told BBC News NI there was still a "great deal of shock" in Derry.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sara Canning (centre) was "planning to grow old" with her partner Lyra McKee

"But people are also reflecting and they know that we are faced with a choice in life," he said.

"We either go back to the dark days or move forward."

He said he was willing to "sit down and talk" to those responsible.

Image caption Lyra McKee, who was also a campaigner for LGBT rights, gave a TED talk in 2017

Fellow members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) are to form a guard of honour at the cathedral.

The union described Ms McKee as "one of the most promising journalists" in Northern Ireland.

Ciarán Ó Maoláin, the union's Belfast secretary, described her as "intelligent, determined and very witty".

There will be a gathering at Guildhall Square in Derry at 13:00 BST for those who cannot attend her funeral.