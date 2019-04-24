Image caption The man was released on bail and will appear again at Newry Magistrates' Court

A 38-year-old former teacher has appeared in court in relation to an investigation into complaints of harassment and intimidation at a County Armagh High School.

Patrick Hollywood of Upper Fathom Park in Newry appeared in Newry Magistrates court on Wednesday.

He said he understood the three charges against him.

The charges relate to incidents at St Patrick's High School in Keady in 2017 and 2018.

Mr Hollywood was a teacher at the school.

The prosecution said that "a raft of forensics, including computer and calligraphy material had been examined."

This will soon be provided to the defence, who said it will be crucial to their case.

Mr Hollywood was released on continuing bail and will appear in court again next 22 May.