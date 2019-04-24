In pictures: Mourners pay respects to Lyra McKee
Hundreds gather to remember the 29-year-old journalist who was shot by the New IRA while observing a riot in Londonderry.
Mourners at St Anne's cathedral in Belfast were asked to wear Hufflepuff, Harry Potter or Marvel related items to the funeral, in recognition of Ms McKee's favourite films.
Crowds of mourners stood solemnly as the hearse carrying Ms McKee's coffin arrived at the Church of Ireland cathedral.
Friends of Ms McKee arrived at the service wearing Harry Potter Hufflepuff T-shirts in tribute to her love of the books.
Lyra relished difference and embodied an alternative vision of a Northern Ireland at peace, a friend told the thanksgiving service.
Addressing the packed congregation, Fr Martin Magill urged the dissident republican group that murdered the journalist to walk away from violence.
Reflecting on the way in which politicians had united in their condemnation of the murder, Fr Magill asked: "Why does it take the death of a 29-year-old woman with her whole life in front of her to get to this point?"
Members of the public who could not enter the packed cathedral followed proceedings outside on mobile phones.
Lyra broke down barriers in a divided community in Northern Ireland, mourners were told, as politicians separated over identity issues were urged to get back to work.
Prime Minister Theresa May, who flew into Belfast for the funeral, described Ms McKee as "a journalist who died doing her job with great courage".
Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar, who sat beside Mrs May and Irish President Michael D Higgins, said: "We cannot allow those who want to propagate violence, fear and hate to drag us back to the past."
Sinn Féin vice-president, Michelle O'Neill, and Labour party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, were among political leaders in St Anne's Cathedral for the funeral.
Mrs Foster sat alongside the leader of DUP rival Sinn Féin, Mary Lou McDonald, and the party's vice president, Michelle O'Neill.
Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley said those responsible for Ms McKee's death "have nothing to offer anyone in Northern Ireland".
Crowds attended a vigil organised by Mid Ulster Trade Union Council in Cookstown, holding photos of Ms McKee and the message: “We Stand with Lyra.”
Members of the public also gathered at the Guildhall in Londonderry to pay their respects.
Crowds inside St Anne's Cathedral.