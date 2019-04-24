Image caption The road remains closed

A 46-year-old man has died and two women have been seriously injured following a crash in County Londonderry, police have said.

All three people were travelling in a car on the Glenshane Road on Tuesday. The women have been taken to hospital.

The crash happened close to the Ponderosa Bar and Restaurant at about 23:45 BST.

The Glenshane Road remains closed between the Garvagh Road in Dungiven and Tobermore Road in Maghera.