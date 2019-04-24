Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Lyra McKee' family described her as a beautiful person with a warm heart

A grieving family's tribute to "a gentle, innocent soul" and a gun attack on a republican's home are among the stories on Wednesday's front pages.

"The only way to over come hatred is with love" is the headline on the front of the Belfast Telegraph.

Ahead of her funeral on Wednesday, the family of murdered journalist Lyra McKee described her as "a beautiful person with a warm heart".

"A friend to all, a gentle innocent soul, who wouldn't wish ill on anyone."

Ms McKee was murdered by the New IRA during rioting in Londonderry on Thursday night.

Her family also described her as a "friend and confidante to so many of us".

The statement from the McKee family also features on the front of The Irish News, but its lead story is a gun attack on the home of prominent Lurgan republican Colin Duffy.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Shots were fired at Colin Duffy's house in Lurgan

The paper says the 51-year-old was in the house at Forest Glade with his wife and three children when loud bangs were heard.

A downstairs living room window was shattered, but no-one was injured.

Police attended the scene and said their enquiries are ongoing.

Mr Duffy is currently facing charges of preparing and directing terrorism.

The News Letter leads with the sale of two Northern Ireland power plants to a Czech-based coal mining and energy group.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Kilroot power station is being sold to a Czech-owned company

American company AES Corporation is selling the coal-fired power station at Kilroot and the gas-powered Ballylumford plant to EPH for an undisclosed sum.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson welcomed the sale, saying it had been clear AES "did not seem to have any long-term commitment to providing electricity in Northern Ireland".

Alliance Party MLA Stewart Dickson tells the News Letter that AES had offered assurances that there would be no job losses at the two plants.