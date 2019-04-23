A cash machine has been recovered by a member of the public near Mountfield, County Tyrone.

Police said they received a report on Monday at about 18.20 BST that a machine had been found on Barony Road.

Ten cash machines have been stolen in Northern Ireland this year and two in the Republic of Ireland.

"We are working with our colleagues in the banking industry to establish where the machine was taken from," said a police spokesperson.

On 19 April, two cash machines were stolen in County Antrim and there was an attempted robbery of another in County Armagh.

The machines were ripped from the wall by a digger, which was then set alight.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Two cash machines were stolen in Crumlin, County Antrim

On 16 April, a cash machine was ripped from the wall of a shop in Bushmills, County Antrim.

On 7 April, a stolen digger was used to rip a cash machine from the side of a shop in County Londonderry.

Six days earlier, an excavator was used to steal a machine in Ahoghill, County Antrim.

Image copyright McAuley Multimedia Image caption Extensive damage was caused in Bushmills

There have also been thefts in Kingscourt and Castleblayney in the Republic of Ireland, as well as a number of other locations in Northern Ireland.

In February, the PSNI announced the creation of a new team of detectives to investigate cash machine thefts, following an upsurge in the number of attacks.

The police said they believe several gangs could be involved in the operations.