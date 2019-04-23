Man charged with attempted murder after Lurgan stabbing
- 23 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 26 year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Lurgan.
He is due before Lisburn Magistrates Court this morning and the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
A man in his 20s is in a critical condition in hospital after the incident at Shankill Street in the town at about 01:15 BST on Monday.
They have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.