A 26 year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Lurgan.

He is due before Lisburn Magistrates Court this morning and the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A man in his 20s is in a critical condition in hospital after the incident at Shankill Street in the town at about 01:15 BST on Monday.

They have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.