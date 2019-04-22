Northern Ireland

Man in 20s critically injured in Lurgan stabbing

  • 22 April 2019
Police

A man in his 20s is in a critical condition in hospital after a stabbing in Lurgan.

It happened at Shankill Street in the town at about 01:15 BST on Monday.

Police have said they are working to establish a motive for the stabbing.

They have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

