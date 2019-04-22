Image copyright PA Image caption A message of condolence was added to the mural at Free Derry corner in the city

The detective investigating the murder of Lyra McKee is to speak with the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) to discuss what reassurances can be offered to those giving evidence.

The option of giving information from behind screens or through video footage are to be considered, said Det Supt Jason Murphy.

He described the step as "significant" but "absolutely necessary".

He is also to meet community leaders to try and "unlock some of this evidence".

The PSNI officer said he was not seeking authority from the PPS to use the protections being considered, but to understand the legal system and the ramifications of offering them to ensure it withstands the scrutiny of the justice process down the line.

Det Supt Murphy said there had been a "palpable change" in community sentiment in support of their investigation since the murder of the 29-year-old on Thursday in terms of off-the-record intelligence.

But he said he was unable to convert that intelligence into evidence to bring people before court.

Image caption Det Supt Jason Murphy and Ch Insp Alan Hutton

Det Supt Murphy added: "What I don't want to do is make promises to the community that I cannot keep later on, but I'll be very happy if I'm able to absolutely provide those reassurances.

"There is an opportunity here to take violent offenders off the street but I cannot do it in isolation - I must do it in conjunction with the local community.

"I really do believe that there is strength in numbers and it's a real opportunity for Creggan to retake control of its own community."

The PSNI has asked to meet with local community leaders and influencers to help them identify any witnesses or those with information.

Ms McKee died after she was struck by a bullet as she observed rioting in Londonderry's Creggan estate on Thursday night.

It was also confirmed on Sunday that Ms McKee's funeral will held at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast on Wednesday.

Her partner Sara Canning said the service would be a "celebration of her life".

It is understood the funeral service will be attended by political and faith leaders from across Northern Ireland.

Writing on Facebook, Ms Canning called on attendees to wear Harry Potter and Marvel related items.

'Liberated'

Meanwhile, the Catholic bishop of Derry said the community in the nationalist area where Lyra McKee was shot dead needs to be "liberated" from dissident republicans.

The words "not in our name - RIP Lyra" have been added to the famous Free Derry mural in the city's Bogside area.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Journalist Lyra McKee, 29, was shot during rioting in Londonderry

'Disgusted by what happened'

Ms McKee was standing near a police 4x4 vehicle when she was shot after a masked gunman fired towards police and onlookers.

A statement issued by the hard-left republican political party Saoradh on Friday sought to justify the use of violence on Thursday night.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Floral tributes to Lyra McKee have been left in the Creggan estate where she was shot

Saoradh, which translates as liberation in Irish, has the support of the dissident republican group the New IRA.

Bishop Donal McKeown said the "small" group of dissident republicans in Derry is a "danger to all of us".

He told the BBC's Sunday Sequence programme that people in the Creggan estate were "disgusted at what happened".

"The one liberation they require in that community is liberation from Saoradh," he said.

"We don't want to be laboured with a reputation that comes from a small group that represents a small number of people but is actually a danger to all of us."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption PSNI released CCTV footage after Lyra McKee's murder

Ms McKee's killing came 21 years after the Good Friday peace agreement was signed in Northern Ireland.

The 1998 peace deal marked the end in the region of decades of violent conflict - known as the Troubles - involving republicans and loyalists during which about 3,600 people are estimated to have died.

The Good Friday Agreement was the result of intense negotiations involving the UK and Irish governments and Northern Ireland's political parties.

Tributes have been paid to Ms McKee from leading figures in the worlds of journalism, politics and beyond.

Vigils have been held across Northern Ireland and people have paid tributes to her by signing books of condolence.