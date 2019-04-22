Londonderry: Man charged over security alerts
- 22 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 39-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences, including communicating false information causing a bomb hoax, after security alerts in Londonderry.
Homes were evacuated as part of a number of security operations that began in the city on Sunday morning.
Iniscarn Road, Harty Court, Strand Road and Moss Park have since been reopened.
The man is due to appear before court in Derry later on Monday.