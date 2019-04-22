Image copyright PA

A 39-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences, including communicating false information causing a bomb hoax, after security alerts in Londonderry.

Homes were evacuated as part of a number of security operations that began in the city on Sunday morning.

Iniscarn Road, Harty Court, Strand Road and Moss Park have since been reopened.

The man is due to appear before court in Derry later on Monday.