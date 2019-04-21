'Hate crime' paint attack on Ballyclare church
- 21 April 2019
A paint attack on a Catholic church in Ballyclare in County Antrim is being investigated by police as a hate crime.
White paint was thrown at Sacred Heart Church on Doagh Road between 00:00 BST on Sunday and the morning mass.
"Any right minded person can see the pain and anguish that this would cause," said the Police Service of Northern Ireland in a Facebook post.
Detectives want anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area to contact them.