Londonderry: Homes evacuated in security alerts
- 21 April 2019
Homes have been evacuated during a "number" of security alerts in Londonderry on Sunday morning.
Police have said there will be "major disruption" as Iniscarn Road, Harty Court and Moss Park have been sealed off.
A section of the Strand Road has also been closed to traffic.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said that diversions are in place and that it can "only apologise for the inconvenience".