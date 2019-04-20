Image copyright PAcemaker

A 15-year-old girl is in a critical condition after being stabbed in the neck in Lurgan, County Armagh, police have said.

The incident happened in the Deans Walk area of the town before 21:00 BST on Friday.

Another teenager is helping police with their enquiries following the incident.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said the teenager received treatment at the scene before being taken to Craigavon Area Hospital.

The street was closed by police. Officers have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A PSNI spokeswoman said the teenager's condition was "critical".