Teenage girl hospitalised in Lurgan stabbing

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Deans Walk in Lurgan where the stabbing incident happened

A teenage girl has been taken to hospital following a stabbing incident in Lurgan, County Armagh.

It happened in the Deans Walk area of the town, with a report made to emergency services at 20:52 BST on Friday.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said the teenager received treatment at the scene and was then taken to Craigavon Area Hospital.

The PSNI said the street had been closed following a "serious incident".