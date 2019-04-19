Image copyright Brendan Gallagher Image caption Lyra McKee was a "tireless activist", her partner told mourners at a vigil in Derry

A journalist who was shot dead during rioting in Northern Ireland had her dreams "snuffed out by a single barbaric act", her partner has said.

Lyra McKee, 29, was struck by a bullet as she was observing the violence in Londonderry on Thursday night.

Police have started a murder inquiry and are blaming dissident republicans for the killing.

At a vigil in Derry, Sara Canning said she had been left without "the woman I was planning to grow old with".

She described her partner as a "tireless advocate and activist" for the LGBT community.

"The senseless murder of Lyra McKee has left a family without a beloved daughter, a sister, an aunt and a great-aunt; so many friends without their confidante," added Ms Canning.

"We are all poorer for the loss of Lyra."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sara Canning (centre) was "planning to grow old" with her partner Lyra McKee

The rioting that led to Ms McKee's killing began in Derry's Creggan area after police carried out searches for weapons and ammunition.

A masked gunman fired shots at police officers at about 23:00 BST and the journalist, who was standing near a police 4x4 vehicle, was wounded.

Hundreds of people attended the vigil on Friday afternoon at the scene of her murder.

Books of condolence have been opened in Derry and Belfast.

Irish President Michael D Higgins signed the condolence book at Belfast City Hall and spoke of the "outrage" in Ireland at the murder.

"The loss of a journalist at any time in any part of the world is an attack on truth itself," he said.

"The circumstances in which it happened - the firing on a police force that are seeking to defend the peace process - cannot be condoned by anybody."

Image copyright PA Image caption Irish President Michael D Higgins paid tribute to Lyra McKee during a visit to Belfast

The Catholic Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown said the people of the city would "come together at this time to make clear our conviction that violence solves nothing".

"This Good Friday there is a deep air of sadness hanging over this city," he added.

Leading figures from the worlds of politics, journalism, activism and beyond have united to condemn Ms McKee's murder.