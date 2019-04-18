Petrol bombs thrown during Derry trouble
- 18 April 2019
There are reports of disturbances in Londonderry on Thursday night.
Petrol bombs have been thrown at police Land Rovers by youths in the Creggan area. A van also appears to have burned out.
There are reports that the trouble broke out after police raids on houses in the Mulroy Park area of the city and also in the Galliagh area.
There are no further details.