Two pipe bombs have exploded in Armagh in an overnight attack, police have said.

They said three people were in the house in Windmill Avenue at the time of the incident.

No-one was hurt but the front door of the house was damaged. Officers are working to establish a motive.

Two other viable pipe bombs were also found in a security alert overnight in Rasharkin, County Antrim.

Residents had to leave their homes in Moneyleck Park after the alarm was raised at about 22:00 BST on Tuesday.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Insp Colin Ash said: "We received a report that a device had been left outside an address in the Moneyleck Park area of Rasharkin about 22:00 BST."

He said further examination revealed that the object was "a viable pipe bomb type device".

He thanked the local community for its patience and appealed to anyone with information to contact police.

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan said more than 20 homes in Moneyleck Park and Finvoy Road had been evacuated.

The alert has ended and people have been allowed to return to their homes.