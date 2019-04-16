Who will stand in the European elections?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The SDLP leader's decision to run is expected to be confirmed this week

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood looks set to be the latest candidate to enter the European Parliament election race.

His decision to run is expected to be confirmed later this week.

He will join outgoing MEPs Sinn Féin's Martina Anderson and Diane Dodds from the DUP at the end of May - if the vote goes ahead.

Former Ulster Unionist minister Danny Kennedy hopes to gets his party's nomination after MEP Jim Nicholson decided to step down.

The Alliance leader Naomi Long and the TUV's Jim Allister are still considering if they too will enter the race.

The Green Party has confirmed that it will be fielding a candidate in the election.

Martina Anderson, Diane Dodds and Jim Nicholson were elected in 2014

The DUP and Sinn Féin claimed more than 45% of the vote combined in the 2014 poll and are expected to retain their seats.

But the battle for the third seat could be close.

Ulster Unionist Jim Nicholson claimed his seat last time after securing more than 2,000 extra first preference votes than the SDLP's Alex Attwood.

He was elected on the eighth count when the gap widened to slightly more than 40,000 votes after transfers.

Women's Coalition founder and former deputy speaker of the assembly Jane Morrice is also set to contest the election as an independent.

Former SDLP leader Mark Durkan is hoping to win a seat for Fine Gael in Dublin.