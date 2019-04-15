Image copyright Getty Images

Tickets for the Open Championship at Royal Portrush in July are "almost priceless" following Tiger Woods' spectacular comeback in Augusta.

An additional 15,000 tickets were made available for the championship on Monday morning, hours after Woods clinched his fifth Masters title.

But the sales site crashed for several hours due to "unprecedented demand".

The first batch of tickets for the event, which takes place from 18-21 July, also sold in record time.

A spokesman for Royal Portrush said: "Tiger Woods' victory at Augusta has electrified the golfing world. His win will resonate over this golf course in July.

"The level of excitement has reached a completely new level.

"Tickets for the Open are almost becoming priceless."

Image copyright David Cannon Image caption The Open returns to Northern Ireland for the first time since the 1951 staging of the event at Royal Portrush

The R&A has extended the capacity on each of the four championship days by 3,750, meaning 43,750 spectators will be at the County Antrim course each day.

In total, 215,000 spectators will attend the 148th staging of the championship across the week - including practice rounds - as Northern Ireland hosts the Open for the first time since 1951.

"From the moment tickets and hospitality packages went on sale last year it was clear there was huge demand from fans to attend this historic occasion," said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of golf's ruling authority the R&A.

"We have been working closely with the government agencies, our advisers and contractors to assess whether we could accommodate some fans on each day and have decided we can do so without impacting on the outstanding spectator experience."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers

Former European Tour player and 2003 rookie of the year, Peter Lawrie, was surprised to see Woods triumph after undergoing spinal fusion surgery just two years ago.

"I gave him no chance, how wrong was I?" he said.

"For all he has gone through and to win the Masters again is great for golf. It brings more people to the game.

"Now that he has won, everybody will forgive his indiscretions and realise what a good golfer he is.

"We all go through our trials and tribulations, he seems to have come out the other side"

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Irish golfer Peter Lawrie won the Spanish Open in 2008

Lawrie, who played in 2005 at St Andrews, when Woods won the second of his three Opens, added: "Two years ago there was no sign of a comeback. It is a remarkable recovery.

"Everybody wants to see Tiger play.

"Demand for the Open in Northern Ireland was always going to be massive. He has maybe added to it by 20%.

"He has done great things for the game."