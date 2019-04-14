Woman dies after crash in County Down

Image caption The road traffic collision happened on Dree Hill, Dromara, on Sunday

A woman in her 40s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Dromara, County Down.

The incident happened on Dree Hill.

Police said the woman was "from the local area" and died after the red Mitsubishi vehicle she was driving left the road at about 13:10 BST on Sunday.

They have appealed for information about the collision.