A house has been gutted in a suspected arson attack in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.

The fire in Birchmount, in the Mossley area, on Saturday also damaged another house.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) reported the fire to the PSNI at about 14:00 BST.

The Fire Service believes that a recycling bin to the rear of the houses was set alight before spreading to two oil tanks and the homes.

Two vehicles parked outside were also extensively damaged.

Police are appealing for witnesses.