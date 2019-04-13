Image copyright Google Image caption It is understood that the church involved is St Michael's

A church has been ransacked in Newtownhamilton, County Armagh.

A number of vacuum cleaners were taken and a stained glass window was smashed during the incident at St Michael's Church on the Dundalk Road.

It happened between 20:30 BST on Friday and 09:00 on Saturday. The PSNI is appealing for information.

"We would also be interested in any dashcam footage showing vehicles parked in the layby close to the church on the Dundalk Road," Const Tim Coombs said.