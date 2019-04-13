St Michael's, Newtownhamilton: Window smashed during church theft
- 13 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A church has been ransacked in Newtownhamilton, County Armagh.
A number of vacuum cleaners were taken and a stained glass window was smashed during the incident at St Michael's Church on the Dundalk Road.
It happened between 20:30 BST on Friday and 09:00 on Saturday. The PSNI is appealing for information.
"We would also be interested in any dashcam footage showing vehicles parked in the layby close to the church on the Dundalk Road," Const Tim Coombs said.