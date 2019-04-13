Image copyright AFP Image caption House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to visit Northern Ireland

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will visit Northern Ireland next week as part of a US Congressional delegation.

In a statement, her office said she will meet "senior government officials and local leaders" with discussions focusing, in part, on Brexit.

The delegation's timetable also includes visits to Stuttgart, London, and Dublin.

Mrs Pelosi's schedule in Northern Ireland has yet to be announced.

She said part of the focus of the trip would be about expressing "America's enduring commitment to a peaceful and prosperous future for all who live [in the UK and Ireland]".

"The United Kingdom and Ireland each have a deep and special bond with the United States," she said.

"Our distinguished delegation is travelling at a critical moment for two of our closest allies, and we look forward to high-level discussions about the path forward on our shared security and economic interests."

It had previously been announced that Speaker Pelosi would address the Dáil [Irish parliament] on Wednesday to mark its 100th anniversary.

On the same day, the Congressional delegation will also meet Irish President Michael D Higgins.

Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Richard Neal and Congressman Brendan Boyle are also part of the Congressional delegation.