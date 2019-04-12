Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The Belfast Telegraph says the repair bill for Belfast city centre apartment block could be up to £1m

A £1m repair bill for Belfast apartments, a sectarian attack, and the jailing of a former solicitor for domestic abuse make the headlines on Friday.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with the story of the Belfast city centre apartments that have been evacuated for safety reasons.

The paper says that the 91 homeowners were previously asked to pay £10,000 each towards the repair bill.

It says the bill could ultimately be covered by insurance.

However, that could not be confirmed, it adds.

The repair works at the upmarket development - above the Victoria Square shopping complex - are expected to take five months to complete, according to the paper.

It adds that some of the apartments were recently advertised for sale at £195,000 and £215,000.

'Campaign of violence'

The Daily Mirror leads with the jailing of a former trainee solicitor for what it calls "a campaign of violence" against his former girlfriend.

Kevin McDaid, 32, whose address was given as Hillview, Buncrana, County Donegal, admitted 15 charges, all but one of which was committed against the woman.

The other charge was against a neighbour, who was attacked after he intervened when he saw McDaid dragging the woman by the hair along a Londonderry street.

Among the weapons McDaid used to attack his girlfriend was a wooden bedside locker. He was jailed for four years.

Image caption The Irish News leads with a sectarian attack in the Rathcoole estate

Violence also features on the front of the Irish News.

The papers says a house on Newtownabbey's mainly Protestant Rathcoole estate was "completely ransacked" in a sectarian attack on Wednesday night.

Four masked men were involved in the attack.

The Irish News says that the house that was attacked is believed to be among new homes built in the estate in recent years.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Power grid workers have suspended strike action

The News Letter returns to the issue of strike action by electricity workers in Northern Ireland.

Members of the Prospect trade union, who operate the electricity transmission system in Northern Ireland, had announced a 24-hour strike for Monday 15 April.

However, the paper says that due to a revised pay offer that action has been suspended.

The union says the strike action has been paused but adds that it will be recommending its members accept the pay offer.