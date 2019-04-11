Image copyright PA

Northern Ireland business groups said they breathed a "sigh of relief" after the EU granted the UK a six-month extension to Brexit.

The Brexit deadline has been pushed back to 31 October.

Aodhán Connolly, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, said the extension is a relief for consumers and retailers.

"Because of this latest extension, we will not be crashing out of the EU with no deal tomorrow," he said.

Theresa May said the UK would still aim to leave the EU with a deal as soon as possible.

Stephen Kelly from Manufacturing NI told BBC Radio Ulster his members breathed a sigh of relief this morning.

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts echoed Mr Kelly's statement.

Analysis: Businesses have something they can plan for

By Clodagh Rice, BBC News NI Business Reporter

Business groups across Northern Ireland will today be coming to terms with what this Brexit extension means for them.

Some wanted a short extension to avoid prolonging uncertainty, others favoured a long extension to give them more time to plan.

While businesses organisations have different opinions on what they would like Brexit to look like, they are largely united in wanting to avoid a no-deal scenario.

Many of the representatives in Northern Ireland are in favour of Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement - CBI, FSB, NI Chamber.

That's not necessarily because they are fans of the deal, but they think it is the least worst option.

Something they can plan for.

What they all want to avoid is a no deal scenario which many sectors have been planning for.

"There will be relief right across the local business community that we are not crashing out of the EU this week. It would have been a complete disaster for our economy," Mr Roberts said.

"Retail NI is very clear that we need to see a deal and this postponement gives the government and the Labour Party more time to reach an agreement."

No-deal preparation

The extension means the UK will not leave the EU without a deal on Friday, but Mr Connelly said businesses are still spending hundreds of millions of pounds to mitigate against a no-deal Brexit.

"This represents time and resources that would be better spent improving customer experience and prices," said Mr Connelly.

"The timing of Brexit may have changed but our message remains the same: Business and households in Northern Ireland need a deal.

Image caption Glyn Roberts warned that a no-deal Brexit would be a "complete disaster"

What was agreed?

A Brexit extension "only as long as necessary" and "no longer than 31 October" to allow for the ratification of the withdrawal agreement

The UK "must hold the elections to the European Parliament" and if it fails to do this, the UK will leave on 1 June

The European Council reiterates there can be no reopening of the withdrawal agreement negotiations

Read the EU's conclusions here.

"The alternative is a no-deal Brexit which will affect jobs, prices and hit the most vulnerable in society hardest."

Mr Kelly from manufacturing NI said that, last week, he spoke to one business which invested £10m a week in stock.

"They now have three months worth of stock sitting there," he said.

"That's £30m tht would have been better used in developing new markets or investing in their staff."

Retail NI's Mr Roberts said that "if no withdrawal deal is agreed, revoking article 50 should be considered as opposed to the nightmare scenario of leaving with no deal".