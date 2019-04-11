Three taken to hospital after Cookstown house fire
Three people have been taken to hospital following a fire in Cookstown, County Tyrone.
The fire broke out at a house in Millburn Avenue in the town.
The condition of the people taken to hospital is not yet known.
A police spokesman said officers are at the scene and are trying to establish how the fire started.