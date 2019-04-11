Image copyright Daily Mirror

Footballer Jay Donnelly's sacking and a looming classroom shortage make the front pages of the daily papers.

The News Letter and Belfast Telegraph both lead on reports Cliftonville FC has sacked Donnelly.

The footballer had his sentence for distributing an indecent image of a child reduced from four months to three months on Tuesday.

The Belfast Telegraph reports Cliftonville is expected to confirm its decision on Thursday.

The Irish Football Association's (IFA) disciplinary committee is expected to meet next week to consider action against Donnelly.

The committee may decide to charge him with bringing the game into dispute.

'Retrograde and worrying'

The Daily Mirror leads with a story on a call to action to tackle a looming crisis in Northern Ireland's secondary education system.

Scape group, which advises local authorities on new buildings, has said an additional 300 extra classrooms could be required in Northern Ireland to deal with a growing pupil population.

Ulster Teachers' Union general secretary Jacquie White said a trend for growing class sizes in the province was a "retrograde and very worrying trend".

She said: "It is vital schools have the resources and teachers the support to ensure our children get the best possible educational chance."

The News Letter carries on its front page a story about the arrival of the official Games of Thrones touring exhibition to the Titanic Centre.

Appearing alongside an image of the Dragon Skull Pit, the story gives a preview of what will be on show to the public.

It opens on Thursday and runs until the start of September.

'Such a shock'

On the front page of the Irish News are tributes to Siobhan McVey, a County Londonderry woman who died after collapsing at a GAA match on Sunday.

The paper reports that the mother-of-five had been watching her son Declan turn out for St Patrick's GAC Loup at the club's home ground.

The 56-year-old collapsed in the final five minutes of the Derry Senior League game.

Her son Paul is quoted in the paper as saying his mother's sudden death was "such a shock" and would leave a "massive whole in our family".

"Her nature was to look after other people - daddy, her own children and the children in the playgroup," he said.

"We are so blessed because of her and daddy's guidance throughout our lives. She taught up the values of respect and good manners and she was devoted to her faith, which she embedded in us."