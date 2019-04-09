Police 'foil dissident mortar attack'

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police believe the weapon was going to be used to attack PSNI officers

A horizontal mortar tube and command wire have been found in Castlewellan, County Down.

They were found on the Drumnaquoile Road by a member of the public at about 15:00 BST on Monday.

A "full and extensive clearance operation" was launched in the area following the discovery. It ended on Tuesday with nothing more found.

The PSNI said it believed an attack on police had been prevented and dissident republicans were responsible.

"The mortar tube and command wire will now be subject to detailed forensic examination," Det Insp Orr said.

"However our initial assessment is the items, which are in a fairly good condition relative to other similar devices we have uncovered, had not been at that location for very long and may even have been there for as little as one day.

Image caption The weapon was found on Drumnaquoile Road on Monday

"I am appealing for local people to help us identify those responsible for leaving this device so close to a public road and to come forward with any information they may have.

"We know that the vast majority of people support our police officers and simply want to live in a peaceful society.

"We will continue to work with communities to disrupt the activities of the small group of people who are intent on using violence."