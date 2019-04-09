Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Jay Donnelly had been on bail pending the outcome of his sentence appeal

Footballer Jay Donnelly has had his sentence for distributing an indecent image of a child reduced from four months to three months.

The Cliftonville player took a photograph of a 16-year-old girl while they were having sex in June 2016.

The 23-year-old admitted the charge in November and was sentenced to four months in January.

Donnelly, of Ardilea Drive in north Belfast, had been on bail pending the outcome of his sentence appeal.

Judge David McFarland reduced the sentence on Tuesday, but declined to suspend it.

He said a custodial term was appropriate, given the need to send out a strong "deterrent" to others.

Donnelly sent the photograph of the girl to a friend and a WhatsApp group that included fellow Cliftonville players.

The photograph was then leaked and appeared on Facebook.